Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Cameco stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Cameco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

