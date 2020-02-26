$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.18. TechnipFMC posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

NYSE:FTI opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after buying an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,087,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,385,000 after buying an additional 1,483,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after buying an additional 1,824,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

