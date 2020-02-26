-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.43. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

