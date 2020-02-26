Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Avid Bioservices reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $118,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.47 million, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

