Kaman Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kaman in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. Kaman has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $40,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Kaman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

