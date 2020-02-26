Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.89, approximately 24,347,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 17,600,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Specifically, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,939. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,038,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

