Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $134.80 and last traded at $135.55, approximately 862,121 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 599,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.44.

Specifically, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,419,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.