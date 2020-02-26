Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $165.87, 543,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 344,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.63.

Specifically, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,998,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,690 shares of company stock worth $60,640,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

