Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price was down 5.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.82, approximately 912,464 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 581,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Specifically, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Insiders acquired 11,532 shares of company stock worth $277,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.