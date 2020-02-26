Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Needham & Company LLC now has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Agilent Technologies traded as low as $80.02 and last traded at $80.50, approximately 2,752,701 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,962,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

