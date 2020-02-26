Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Needham & Company LLC now has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Agilent Technologies traded as low as $80.02 and last traded at $80.50, approximately 2,752,701 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,962,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

