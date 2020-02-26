HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Trading Down 1.2% on Disappointing Earnings

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.95, 18,203 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 524,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in HMS by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.