Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.44, 2,358,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,183,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani bought 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $380,825 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

