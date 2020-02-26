Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.30. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 4,547,192 shares changing hands.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 555,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $835.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.03%.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

