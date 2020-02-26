Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.70, 76,431 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,451,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Conduent by 153.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

