Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price Down 0.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.50. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solar Capital traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.75, 16,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 123,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth $249,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $838.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

