National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 29,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 356,772 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NCMI. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 144.68%.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

