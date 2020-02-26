National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 29,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 356,772 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NCMI. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 144.68%.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kaman Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share
Kaman Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share
Twitter Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling
Twitter Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling
Varian Medical Systems Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling
Varian Medical Systems Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling
Terex Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling
Terex Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling
Agilent Technologies Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade
Agilent Technologies Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report