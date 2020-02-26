First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $54.00 price target on the stock. First Solar traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 49276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $15,067,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Solar by 4,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,510 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 260,930 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.