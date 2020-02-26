Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 69459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

