Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.34, but opened at $71.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 27,522 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.