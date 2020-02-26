Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 125572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

