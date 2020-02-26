Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 13,352,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 7,619,368 shares.The stock last traded at $3.93 and had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

