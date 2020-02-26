Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Archrock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 238162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,810 shares of company stock worth $203,938. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 313,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,432,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 244,439 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

