United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $83.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. United Continental traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 1349909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

