Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.98, 1,058,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 792,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPC. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

