Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.98, 1,058,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 792,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPC. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

