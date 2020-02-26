Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

