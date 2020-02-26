CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00

News coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected CEMATRIX’s score:

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.