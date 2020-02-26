Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Dalata Hotel Group’s ranking:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 407.50 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 409.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.76. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376.50 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

