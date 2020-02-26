JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $217,687 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

