Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) has been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a media sentiment score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFER opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Life On Earth has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

