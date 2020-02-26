Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $196.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.03. Facebook has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,982. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

