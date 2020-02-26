Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media coverage about Macy’s (NYSE:M) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

