Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of NSANY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.