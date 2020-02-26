Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $2,450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,209.71.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

