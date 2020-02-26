Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.40

Media headlines about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Turning Point Brands’ analysis:

Shares of TPB stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $476.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

