Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Share Price

Media stories about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the railroad operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Union Pacific’s score:

UNP stock opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

