Nigel S. Terrington Sells 400,000 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 493 ($6.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.82. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price objective (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

