Geoff P. Doherty Sells 16,000 Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Stock

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,455 ($84.91), for a total transaction of £1,032,800 ($1,358,589.84).

Shares of LON KGP opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. Kingspan Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.74 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,530 ($85.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,414.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a €0.34 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

