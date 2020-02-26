Alan Stewart Purchases 54 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart acquired 54 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($181.14).
Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Alan Stewart acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £136.95 ($180.15).
- On Friday, November 29th, Alan Stewart acquired 59 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £138.65 ($182.39).
Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.23. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.
