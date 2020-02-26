Granite Real Estate (GRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

