Funko Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNKO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Funko stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

