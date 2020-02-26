Funko Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNKO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
