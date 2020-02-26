Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $569.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

