Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

TSE BTE opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Laurentian cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.10.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.