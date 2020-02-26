Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $270.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the highest is $271.74 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $240.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

