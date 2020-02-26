Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. Baxter International reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after buying an additional 238,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

