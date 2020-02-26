Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will announce $87.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $391.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $392.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.99 million, with estimates ranging from $501.06 million to $521.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

