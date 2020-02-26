Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report $59.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.57 million to $60.90 million. AtriCure posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $258.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.97 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $295.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AtriCure by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

