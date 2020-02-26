Christopher Munro Sells 50,000 Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total value of £254,500 ($334,780.32).

Christopher Munro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total value of £254,500 ($334,780.32).

IHP stock opened at GBX 496 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 519 ($6.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 418.39.

IHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

