Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

