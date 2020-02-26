Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.58 Million
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.58 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.85 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.85 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.98 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.98 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report