Graham Hetherington Purchases 20,000 Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Graham Hetherington acquired 20,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,997.37).

LON:INDV opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.01. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.35 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

INDV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Indivior from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Indivior from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

