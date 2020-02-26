Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Katrina Cliffe Purchases 1,000 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,690 ($16,692.98).
Katrina Cliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Katrina Cliffe acquired 3,000 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87).
Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.42) on Wednesday. Homeserve plc has a 52 week low of GBX 952 ($12.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28.
Homeserve Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.
