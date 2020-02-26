Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Katrina Cliffe Purchases 1,000 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,690 ($16,692.98).

Katrina Cliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homeserve alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Katrina Cliffe acquired 3,000 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87).

Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.42) on Wednesday. Homeserve plc has a 52 week low of GBX 952 ($12.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28.

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.